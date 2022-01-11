Saina Nehwal reacts as paparazzo boycotts Siddharth, her father demands apology from actor

Amid controversy over the sexist overtones of actor Siddharth’s tweet on badminton champion Saina Nehwal, her husband, shuttler Parupalli Kashyap and father Harvir Singh Nehwal have condemned the actor. Saina also took to Instagram to share a paparazzo’s comment that he will not cover Siddharth anymore after the tweet.

“Now that shows his upbringing and filthy mental state… Have decided not to cover him on any of my platforms henceforth. Get well soon @worldofsiddharth,” photographer Manav Manglani wrote on Instagram Stories. Saina shared a screengrab on her handle with a folded hands emoji.

On January 6, Saina had tweeted her concerns over the Prime Minister’s convoy being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab’s Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised, I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists,” read Saina’s tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, Siddharth had commented, “Subtle cock champion of the world. Thank God we have protectors of India (sic).” While many on social media called the tweet derogatory and misogynistic, Saina and her family also condemned it.

Kashyap tagged Siddharth and tweeted, “This is upsetting for us express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful.”

This is upsetting for us … express ur opinion but choose better words man . I guess u thought it was cool to say it this way . #notcool #disgraceful @Actor_Siddharth — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) January 10, 2022

Speaking to ANI, Saina’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal said, “I have gone through all the details. Whatever he (Siddharth) said is not right. I got to know that he is a big actor in the South. He used very wrong words against Saina. It`s very wrong for him to give such derogatory statements.”

Harvir also said that Saina is currently in Delhi and preparing for the India Open 2022.”I spoke to Saina over phone and she said that she didn’t like someone writing about her. Even other organisations like National Commission for Women came in support and said that was very bad and never heard these type of words coming from a gentleman.”

He added that the actor should send an apology to his daughter. “We condemn the statement given by him and he should apologise for his actions, whether it has been given intentionally or unintentionally. It is not good for a woman to be called by these words,” he concluded.

Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽 Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

The NCW, which is headed by Rekha Sharma, said it has taken cognisance of the matter. Sharma said they have asked Twitter India to “immediately” block the actor’s account.

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that “nothing disrespectful was intended”. “‘’COCK & BULL’ That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted.