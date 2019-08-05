Saif and Tabu will be seen in a different avatar in Jawani Jaaneman, says director Nitin Kakkar

Director Nitin Kakkar says he will be presenting Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial venture Jawani Jaaneman.

The film reunites Saif and Tabu after 1999s Hum Saath Saath Hain.

“You will see Saif in a never seen before avatar. And Tabu too will be seen differently. They are wonderful people to work with. It is a pleasure to work with them. It has been a great experience for me,” Kakkar, who has directed National Award-winning film Filmistaan, told PTI.

The director said he decided to rope in Saif and Tabu as they suited the story best.

“For me actor’s age group does not matter. We go by what the story demands and accordingly design the look as per the requirement,” he added.

The coming-of-age film has Tabu in a cameo appearance while Saif will play father of debutante actor Alaia Furniturewalla.

On his experience of working with Saif, Kakkar said, “It is a fun, soulful film. Saif is a witty, intelligent man and has great sense of humour. I am hoping our collaboration comes out great with a film that is fun yet soulful.”

The film is produced by Saif’s production house Black Knight Films, Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

It is scheduled to be released on November 29.