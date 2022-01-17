Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba shares adorable throwback photo of actor with young Sara and baby Ibrahim: ‘Posers’

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan often keeps sharing family photos on social media. On Monday, she took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan with his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Stating that she is on ‘family pic mode’, Saba called them the ‘posers’.

In the post, a younger Saif is seen holding baby Ibrahim, who sports a bald look. Sara, just a toddler herself, looks cute in her pink dress, as she tries to caress her brother’s cheeks.

On Sunday, the proud aunt had shared another click with Sara and Ibrahim. In the photo, Saba is seen holding both the kids. She merged the photo with a recent photo where Sara and Ibrahim are all grown up. “Could hold them once … They stand tall beside me now! Masha’Allah,” she wrote with the photo.

Last year, Saba Ali Khan had shared an emotional post, after seeing the brotherly love between Ibrahim and Taimur, and mentioned how the elder brother had asked for the same tattoo as Taimur during a family outing.

Saba captioned her post, “TWiiiiiNninG Brothers! Tattoos together..brothers in arms! Literally Ibrahim…chose to have the same as Tim… saying , I want what my brother has! Love the bond…Mahsha’Allah. Big brother.”

She also often shares photos of Taimur and Jeh. After Saif and Kareena were brutally trolled for naming their child Jehangir, Saba had posted a photo of Kareena and Jeh, saying that only parents had a right over their children, and no one else. She wrote, “When a MOTHER carries her child within her and gives him or her LIFE.. ONLY she and the father ….are ALLOWED to decide.. who how and what the child will grow as….And The NAME . No one …NO ONE.. else , including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything!”