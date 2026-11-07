‘She was a motherly figure’: Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba recalls how Amrita Singh guided her

Saba Ali Khan recently opened up about her equation with Amrita Singh, recalling how the actor was like an approachable mother figure to her. Saba was just 15 when her brother Saif Ali Khan married Amrita in 1991. Amrita, who was 12 years older than Saif, played an important role in Saba’s life during those years. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Saba revealed that while they eventually grew distant after Saif and Amrita separated in 2004, there are no hard feelings between them. She also made it clear that her loyalties lie with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saba spoke at length about her bond with Amrita, recalling how the actor guided her like an elder sister.

“I found her to be very sorted. I liked her. I was fine with her. I love Bebo. That’s clear. My loyalties are exactly where they are meant to be. But, she (Amrita) was good with me too. She has given me a lot of direction where my mother might be criticising me. But she would say the same thing in an older sister manner,” Saba recalled.

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Saba recalls Amrita as an approachable mother figure

She also revealed that Amrita would often offer her fashion advice and correct her sartorial choices.

“If she ever meets me, that’s something she always has to check. And I kind of dress up appropriately before meeting her, because she be like why is your bag blue and dress pink? She always corrected me so I knew better,” she said.

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Describing Amrita as a motherly figure who was easier to approach than her own strict mother at the time, Saba added, “She was a motherly figure in a nicer approachable manner than my own mother back then, who was very strict.”

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Saba recalls how her equation with Amrita changed

However, their equation changed after Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Saba revealed that Amrita might have wanted some distance and time to herself following the separation. However, they continue to share a cordial relationship and greet each other warmly whenever they meet. Saba also said she enjoys meeting Saif and Amrita’s children and that there are no hard feelings between them. They continue to remember the good times they shared.

During the same conversation, Saba was also asked whether she accompanies Saif and Kareena to film parties. She revealed that she often did so when Saif was married to Amrita. However, she rarely attends such gatherings now, as Saif and Kareena themselves do not frequent film parties or premieres.

Saba and Soha reveal they missed Saif and Amrita’s wedding

In an earlier conversation with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on their show Double Date, Saba and her sister Soha Ali Khan revealed that neither of them attended Saif and Amrita’s wedding. Saba was 15 and Soha was 13 at the time. The sisters recalled that they learnt about the marriage while they were still at school.

“He got married when we were in school. We got a call in the principal’s office from the parents saying you won’t tell anyone anything. We don’t know how real the news is because it was in the newspapers by then. So we were told that we shouldn’t tell anyone,” Saba had said.

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Soha added that the wedding had happened at very short notice, saying, “Also, we were very young then. I remember my French teacher told me. It was a last-minute affair.”

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991, when he was 21 and she was 33. The couple had two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, before ending their 13-year marriage in 2004.

Saif went on to marry Kareena Kapoor Khan in October 2012. The couple have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.