Saif Ali Khan says he was on ‘medication’ when he gave the viral Faiz, Ghalib interview: ‘Not mentally all there’

Saif Ali Khan is known for giving some candid interviews. Last year, an old interview of Saif talking about the poetry of Faiz and Ghalib resurfaced. The viral interview had netizens comparing Saif to Ananya Panday and Robert Pattinson.

In a recent chat with Zoom, Saif shared that he was quite ‘proud’ of the interview but also revealed that he was on ‘medication’. “I think I’m on medication. Let’s call it medication,” he said.

The actor added that he ‘looks like’ he is on medication and not ‘mentally all there’. “I look like I’m on medication. But I’ve done so many interviews and I think I’ve been medicated on some of them. Not been completely mentally all there sometimes,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan, who must have been in his 20s at the time of the interview, said he was quite unpretentious at the time, a quality that he sees in his son Ibrahim Ali Khan as well. “I think at a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple, which I see in young Ibrahim also and I think it’s nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age in life is not necessarily correct so I am very proud of that interview because that’s who I was,” he said.

For the unversed, the interview had Saif saying that his favourite poets are “Faiz and Ghalib”. Soon after saying that, he backtracked and said, “I am talking rubbish. My grandmother used to read this and my father reads it. Yeh koi umar hai inn cheezon ko padhne ka (Is this the age to read such things?)” He concluded by saying “Padhne jaayein toh Quran Sharif bhi kamaal ki poetry hai (Quran Sharif also has brilliant poetry).”

This interview generated a lot of reactions on Twitter. A user commented, “I would very much like to have what saif ali khan had before giving this interview. preferably every day.” Another user wrote, “When u realize that A young #SaifAliKhan was #AnanyaPandey Max Pro Ultra.”