Saif Ali Khan reveals why Vikram Vedha was exhausting, says Hrithik Roshan isn’t ‘human or normal’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that the shooting for Vikram Vedha was rather exhausting. It was more of a strain as he wanted to perform well with his co-star Hrithik Roshan. Saif also mentioned that Hrithik was so ‘incredibly gifted’ that he almost questioned whether he was actually human.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Saif said, “It was exhausting because I had mentally put myself—I wanted to perform well with Hrithik. There’s something about the camera and Hrithik is not entirely human or normal. I don’t mind working with humans, but there’s something so incredibly gifted about his presence and ability to actually pull the eye to everything he’s doing. I’ve seen him do that with beautiful girls, other co-stars and I’ve read reviews where people said to not work with Hrithik, because it will destroy you.” While Vikram Vedha is struggling at the box office, the film received glowing reviews, something Saif said that he would ‘treasure’.

Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, follows Vikram, a cop hunting down the dreaded gangster, Vedha. Asked if he would take on Hrithik’s role as Vedha, he answered, “It’s a great role. When somebody does it as wonderfully as Hrithik—you can’t imagine anyone else. When you look at the lines, it’s a fascinating character. I never allowed myself to think what it would be like if I played the role. But it’s a naughty character—-I would have given a different take maybe, but I just never thought of it. I suppose every other actor is different,” Saif added that his take would have been rather ‘impish’.

After a surprisingly low start at the box office, Vikram Vedha finally showed some growth during the Dussehra holidays and it is expected to gain steam in the festive season.