scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Saif Ali Khan reveals why Vikram Vedha was exhausting, says Hrithik Roshan isn’t ‘human or normal’

Saif Ali Khan expressed his admiration for Hrithik Roshan, and quipped that he isn't quite human.

vikram vedhaVikram Vedha released on September 30.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has revealed that the shooting for Vikram Vedha was rather exhausting. It was more of a strain as he wanted to perform well with his co-star Hrithik Roshan. Saif also mentioned that Hrithik was so ‘incredibly gifted’ that he almost questioned whether he was actually human.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Saif said, “It was exhausting because I had mentally put myself—I wanted to perform well with Hrithik. There’s something about the camera and Hrithik is not entirely human or normal. I don’t mind working with humans, but there’s something so incredibly gifted about his presence and ability to actually pull the eye to everything he’s doing. I’ve seen him do that with beautiful girls, other co-stars and I’ve read reviews where people said to not work with Hrithik, because it will destroy you.” While Vikram Vedha is struggling at the box office, the film received glowing reviews, something Saif said that he would ‘treasure’.

Also Read |Hrithik Roshan admits he’s ‘confused’ by Vikram Vedha reactions, but is happy with the final film: ‘The world is saying a lot of things’

Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, follows Vikram, a cop hunting down the dreaded gangster, Vedha. Asked if he would take on Hrithik’s role as Vedha, he answered, “It’s a great role. When somebody does it as wonderfully as Hrithik—you can’t imagine anyone else. When you look at the lines, it’s a fascinating character. I never allowed myself to think what it would be like if I played the role. But it’s a naughty character—-I would have given a different take maybe, but I just never thought of it. I suppose every other actor is different,” Saif added that his take would have been rather ‘impish’.

After a surprisingly low start at the box office, Vikram Vedha finally showed some growth during the Dussehra holidays and it is expected to gain steam in the festive season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 05:03:20 pm
Next Story

Indian women’s team knocked out of TT World C’ship

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement