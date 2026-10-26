Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan to star in Ritesh Batra’s film about fractured family ties

The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra is set to bring together Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and French actor Mélanie Laurent for a period drama titled Long Years Ago. The film will be a family comedy-drama set in 1991 and will be shot largely in Mumbai. The project will be backed by Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, who was also associated with the production of Dhurandhar.

According to Deadline, Long Years Ago revolves around a family that has gone too long without saying the things that matter and what happens when they are finally forced to find the words.

Speaking about the movie, Ritesh Batra told the publication, “I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life.”