Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan to star in Ritesh Batra’s film about fractured family ties

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The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra is set to bring together Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and French actor Mélanie Laurent for a period drama titled Long Years Ago. The film will be a family comedy-drama set in 1991 and will be shot largely in Mumbai. The project will be backed by Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, who was also associated with the production of Dhurandhar.
According to Deadline, Long Years Ago revolves around a family that has gone too long without saying the things that matter and what happens when they are finally forced to find the words.
Speaking about the movie, Ritesh Batra told the publication, “I am tremendously honored to be working with Saif, Vidya and Melanie, and to see these great actors bring characters that are so close to my heart to life.”
Saif Ali Khan, meanwhile, said he immediately connected with the film’s storyline.
“Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story,” the actor said in a statement.
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Vidya Balan, on the other hand, revealed that she had been keen to collaborate with Ritesh Batra ever since he made his acclaimed 2013 film The Lunchbox, starring Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur.
The casting of French actor Mélanie Laurent, however, adds an interesting international dimension to the project. According to Laurent, her association with Batra dates back nearly 15 years, when the two first met at the Marrakech Film Festival and discussed the possibility of working together in Mumbai.
“I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honored and happy to be a part of it,” she said in a statement.
Apart from The Lunchbox, Ritesh Batra is known for directing films such as Our Souls at Night and Photograph. He recently directed the first block of the upcoming Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in the Priyadarshan film Haiwan and Vidya Balan in the blockbuster film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth.