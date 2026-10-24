Saif Ali Khan turns KBC’s 2-year ghee supply promise into brand deal weeks after Instagram debut

Saif Ali Khan has turned his much-talked-about two-year supply of Govardhan Ghee into a brand collaboration, following his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor, who was promised the supply on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, had later complained that he had not received t during an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Now, in a hilarious video shared on his newly launched Instagram account, Saif can be seen promoting the brand, turning the running joke into a full-fledged endorsement.

Following his Instagram debut, this marks the actor’s first brand collaboration on the platform. In a mock Instagram Live session, Saif playfully addressed fans who couldn’t stop asking him about his much-awaited ghee supply. He began by greeting his followers before laying down a ground rule: “Before we start, there is one thing I would like to say, we won’t talk about Govardhan Ghee. Alright?”

He then pretended to read comments from fans, including one that said, “Sir, ek baar wow bol do!” Saif obliged, responding with an enthusiastic “Wow!” Another fan asked, “Sir, do saal ka Gauravshali bhandaar mil gaya?” Saif replied, “Nahi bhai. Like I said, let’s talk about something fun and nice. Ask me some good questions, ask me anything.” Yet another fan wanted to know, “Sir, kya aap ghee milne ke baad Insta pe aaye ho?” The actor was quick to clarify, “Nahi bhai. I know you think that’s why I came. But no. I came by myself.”

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It continued when a man carrying a parcel was seen walking behind him. A fan immediately asked, “Sir, peeche ghee deliver ho raha hai kya?” Laughing, Saif responded, “You guys are too much, man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudi)

When another comment read, “Saif ke side mein Kareena hai,” the actor tilted his phone to show that he was alone. However, the camera accidentally revealed a room filled with the Ghee supply, creating an amusing reveal.

He wrapped up the video by promoting the product, saying, “This is it.”

Sharing the video, Saif wrote, “This is the moment we have all been waiting for… a lifetime supply.”

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The collaboration quickly caught the attention of his fans and industry colleagues. Sony LIV, which airs Kaun Banega Crorepati, joined in on the joke, commenting, “This is a gauravshali moment,” a nod to the phrase that started it all.

How Saif Ali Khan’s two-year ghee supply became an internet sensation

In late September, as part of Haiwan promotion, Saif and Akshay Kumar appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, where they took on the show’s quiz questions. The actors answered the first nine questions without using a lifeline, with each question requiring a response within 45 seconds. Before the tenth question, Bachchan announced that they would receive a two-year supply of Govardhan Ghee if they answered it correctly without using a lifeline.

Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan in KBC https://t.co/jhTK7sjpd3 — sohail (@solvshz) October 21, 2026

“Apko Gauravshali Ghee ke saath do saal ka bhandaar milega,” Bachchan announced.

However, it was Saif’s visibly excited reaction to the offer that won over the internet, with clips from the episode quickly going viral on social media.

When Saif brought this up on The Kapil Sharma Show

The moment resurfaced when Saif appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, last week. There, the actor jokingly complained that he was still waiting for his promised supply.

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Kapil Sharma recalled Saif’s excitement, saying, “He was so excited after hearing this. Your expressions were worth Rs 7 crore.”

When Kapil jokingly asked whether there was no ghee at Saif’s home, the actor clarified, “Of course, there is ghee at home. It was the word ‘daanedaar’ that made me excited.”

Now, barely two weeks after joining Instagram on October 11, Saif has turned the viral moment into a brand collaboration. The video has garnered over 5.1 million views, giving the actor’s social media debut an entertaining commercial twist.