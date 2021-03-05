Saif Ali Khan trolled for taking COVID-19 vaccine jab: ‘How did he get it when the elderly are still in queue?’

Saif Ali Khan is one of the first Bollywood stars under 60 to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan on Friday became one of the most prominent faces to receive a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actor was dressed comfortably in a pair of khaki pants and a short blue kurta as he made his way to the vaccination centre in Mumbai.

After photos and videos of Saif were shared on social media, netizens couldn’t help but wonder how the Tandav actor managed to get the first dose of the coveted vaccine so soon, especially when he is not over 60. One user wrote, “How did he get it when the elderly are still in the queue?” Another user mentioned in the comment section of the post, “Is he 60 plus?”

“What’s the use of getting vaccinated and not being able to stop wearing the mask?” a netizen asked, while yet another user made a hilarious pun and shared, “Now he is Safe, and not Saif.” However, not everyone was upset by this turn of events. An Instagram user stated, “I mean…Woaaa!!” One netizen applauded Saif’s decision to take the vaccine.

After completing the shoot of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police, the 50-year-old actor is busy showering his attention on his newborn. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently gave birth to their second child, a baby boy. On the work front, Saif has a lot to look forward to. He has Adipurush, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. He also made a special appearance in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara.