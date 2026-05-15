Saif Ali Khan thought Sacred Games would be India’s Narcos: ‘Felt at home intellectually’

Saif Ali Khan has been at the heart of the streaming revolution in India. It began with him donning the uniform and the turban for the role of Sartaj Singh in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s 2017 crime thriller show Sacred Games, which laid the foundation stone 0f Netflix in India. Nine years later, he’s donned the police uniform again for Pulkit’s cop drama Kartavya, which drops on Netflix India on May 15.

Saif recalls not feeling any apprehensions to take the leap from the big screen to the small, even though some warned it would be a demotion. “I wasn’t apprehensive at all, actually. I remember we were on a holiday, and it came through. I was so excited. There couldn’t have been a better show to start with, on cops and mafia from those directors,” Saif tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview.