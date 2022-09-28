Saif Ali Khan thought he might be in ‘trouble’ after signing Vikram Vedha: ‘When Hrithik Roshan is in the frame…’

Hrithik Roshan is often called Bollywood’s resident Greek god and is the hot favourite among the youth. The audience swoons over his chiselled look whenever he is on the silver screen. Well, not just the audience, even his Vikram Vedha co-actor Saif Ali Khan finds it difficult to focus on anything besides Hrithik when he is on the screen. It is this onscreen aura of Hrithik which made Saif wonder if he might be in trouble for sharing the screen with the War star.

In a latest interview, Saif talked about how he admires Hrithik and also how while signing Vikram Vedha he thought he might be in a “lot of trouble”. He told Hindustan Times, “I was both excited and nervous to work with Hrithik. I have seen his films and sometimes it is very difficult to look at anything else. There could be beautiful girls around him or a serene sunset on screen but you can’t stop looking at this man.”

Saif continued, “So, I thought I might be in a lot of trouble because people would wonder why he has done a film with Hrithik when everybody will just look at him.” But the actor also admired Hrithik’s acting skills and shared he enjoyed working with him.

Vikram Vedha has Saif in the role of a cop who is chasing the gangster Vedha, played by Hrithik. The film will hit the cinema halls this Friday and it has already received glaring reviews from the film fraternity. Kareena Kapoor Khan called the film a ‘blockbuster’ and also praised Hrithik and Saif’s performance.

Saif also mentioned how Kareena was impressed with the movie and told him she wants to watch it again. Sharing how Kareena’s opinion matters to him a lot. Saif shared, “She was really happy. She felt the film was great, she thought I was really good in it. At the interval, she said ‘my God this is a blockbuster’, and then at the end, she said, ‘what a movie, I want to see it again’.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of Pushkar and Gayathri’s 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. The original film featured actors Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead role.