I am planning to enjoy my 50s: Jawaani Jaaneman actor Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, who is currently basking in the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will soon be seen in the comedy flick Jawaani Jaaneman. The film also marks the debut of actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F.

In this interview with indianexpress.com, Saif talks about his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, ageing, children and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Do you think today’s audience will relate to Jawaani Jaaneman? Also, why did you decide to recreate “Ole Ole”?

The story is quite timeless. It is about someone who thinks he has an easy-going bachelor life but comes across his daughter. It is a life-changing moment.

I was really young when I did “Ole Ole”. Jay (Shewakramani), our producer, wanted to do a proper item number out of it, but we used it more like a background track. So, it is more like an audio recreation. We have not performed to it.

Your character in the film is a man-child. Is being a man-child problematic?

It is probably not a problem unless you have responsibilities that are not suited to a man-child. The film is about acceptance of oneself, age and stage in life. It is about growing up. But it is a comic take on that situation. The heroism of the character is how he deals with all this stuff and the extra baggage that is brought into his life. He thinks of his daughter as baggage first, but that situation ends up becoming soul-saving for him. It is a story of someone who never really thought about it, but ends up getting a lucky gift in life.

In the film, you are the father of a millennial, a 21-year-old girl. In real life too, you have two children in their twenties. Have you done anything millennial recently, maybe to relate to them more?

I don’t think so. I think the way I have grown up and the kind of people I have had around me, I don’t really try and be younger than my age. If you aren’t (young) and if you are still trying to be, then I think it is silly.

There is a time for everything. The reason millennials have a different language is because they are from a different generation. They want to stand out. They want to have their own way of doing things. They want a different identity. So, it would not make sense if we started using the same lingo.



What kind of conversations do you have with your children?

We talk about everything under the sun – religion, politics, art, movies. I share fun stories with the youngest. I sometimes talk about girls, and what’s happening in his life with the older boy. Sara is mainly obsessed with movies.

We are all individuals. We talk about our ideas. Taimur also talks about ideas in his own way, so do Sara and Ibrahim. I don’t think you need a lingo to do that. You just need communication. I don’t have to use certain expressions to try and impress them. It is more about the point you are trying to make, or what you are talking about.

For the longest time, you were considered to be the youngest Khan (compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan). You still are, but now you are going to turn fifty. How are you taking ageing, and what are your plans for the future?

I still feel on top of what I am doing, but there comes a time where you start looking older and even worse, you start feeling older. There is a bit of worry that comes with that. You think about infirmity and even death. You think about all kind of things that come along with getting older. But ultimately, it is all a part of life, and that’s what gives everything meaning.

It has all gone by quite quickly. At the same time, I am really happy about being who I am and where I am right now. I think 50 to 60 are really lovely years. I am planning to really enjoy them.

I think you can count on having 70 years (to live), more than that is a bonus. So, I think 50 to 60 should be great, and 60 to 70 should be an easy retirement kind of stage for me. So, right now, I want to do more interesting work. I always want to be able to choose more interesting work from what I have been offered. This phase in my life is more interesting than it ever was, so that’s great. And a nice balance with that would be to be around friends and family, drinking around a Christmas tree, listening to some good music and just hanging out together. I also want to keep travelling – to see beautiful places and lovely sunsets.

