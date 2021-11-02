Saif Ali Khan teaches son Taimur how to hold a gun: Inside their rifle shooting session

Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan are having some adventures in Jaisalmer. The father-son duo is holidaying in Rajasthan and tried rifle shooting as part of their outdoor time. Saif and Taimur are currently on a vacation along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the youngest member of their family, Jeh.

In some photographs that have made their way to social media and fan pages, one can see Saif and Taimur during a shooting session. Saif is also seen helping his son with the gun with Taimur wearing noise cancelling headphones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Gali (@filmy_gali)

Kareena had recently taken fans inside her Jaisalmer vacation by posting a picture of Taimur by the pool. In another click, she tagged him as “the love of my life.” The Pataudis have been in Rajasthan for a week now.

This is Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s second trip in the last two months. Earlier in September, Kareena celebrated her birthday with her family in the Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

On the work front, Saif recently saw the release of Bhoot Police. He will also be seen in Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, it also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

On the other side, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ blockbuster Forrest Gump. It also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya playing pivotal roles. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and is slated to release on Valentine’s Day next year.