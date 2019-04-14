Saif Ali Khan: Our kids shouldn’t be subjected to media attention

Saif Ali Khan has spoken about constant media glare surrounding his son with his actor wife Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan. Ever since Taimur was born, he has been one of the most sought-after subject for media photographers.

In a statement to the press, Saif went on to deny that he had filed any police complaint against the paparazzi for creating an uproar in his Bandra home and suggested that it was a neighbour who did that.

“I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable,” the statement read.

Saif continued that although he has a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi, it should be understood that kids have a right to grow up “in a normal atmosphere.”

“We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi. We understand that it’s their livelihood. However, it’s important to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from constant media glare.”

“I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes. As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn’t be subjected to it,” Saif added in the statement.