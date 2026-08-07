‘Saif Ali Khan stole money from my wallet, then gifted it to me on Raksha Bandhan’: sister Saba

Saif Ali Khan and his sisters, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi spent most of their childhood in a palace as they were the children of Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and actor Sharmila Tagore. But they were always taught to be mindful about expenses that could seem trivial to others growing up in the lap of luxury. In a recent conversation, Soha Ali Khan shared that her father would refuse to let her visit her friend’s homes because the petrol was expensive and would cost a lot. Saba, who was also a part of this chat, recalled that Saif would sometimes steal money from his sisters’ wallets and later give them the same money for Raksha Bandhan.

Saif, Soha never got royal treatment at home

Soha and Saba appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube show as Soha said that they never received any royal treatment during their childhood. “We never got royal treatment during our childhood. Abba would leave yellow Post-it notes asking us to turn the lights off because he knew how much the electricity costs, how much the petrol costs. Even as kids, when I would ask him to go to a friend’s house, he would say no, the petrol is very expensive,” she recalled. Neha was quite shocked to hear that the Nawab of Pataudi was so conscious of the price of petrol even back then, when it was certainly much cheaper than what it costs now.

Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Express Archives) Saif Ali Khan in Pataudi Palace. (Photo: Express Archives)

‘Saif would steal money from my wallet’

Saba then recalled that she and her sister would get Rs 100 for pocket money, and when asked how much Saif got, she shared that he was already studying in England by then. Soha then jumped into the conversation and said, “He would anyway steal it.” They shared that when they visited England, they would get 5 pounds, “which he [Saif] would borrow.”

Saba shared that Saif would sometimes steal money from her wallet and later give her the same money as a gift. “He has taken money from my wallet and given it to me on Raksha Bandhan. I would say that Rs 50 are missing from my wallet; now I know where they went,” she recalled with a smile.

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In an earlier chat with Hauterrfly, Soha had shared that her father was always a stay-at-home dad for her as he had retired from cricket by the time she was born. “Also, he was from a royal family, so he didn’t really have a job or an income,’ she said.

She also recalled that when her mother was shooting for Mississippi Masala in the US, Soha was asked to write only one letter per week to her mother as sending post to the US was expensive back then. She shared, “I remember Abba told me, ‘One letter a week, I’m not sending one letter every day to America. I may be a prince, but it is expensive’.”