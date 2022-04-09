Saif Ali Khan spends time with children Sara and Ibrahim over lunch, fans call them ‘best family’

Sara Ali Khan had a good start to her weekend. The actor chose to spend her Saturday with her family members. Sara was spotted in Mumbai with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. A video of the three has gone viral on social media platforms. Sara chose to keep it simple with her attire, and fans praised Saif for masking up.

Fans also poured adorable comments for the father-children trio. “Good looking father, good looking children,” a comment read, while another fan called them a “cute family.”

Earlier in an interview, Sara said Ibrahim is as calm and composed as her mother Amrita Singh. Sara and Ibrahim are Saif’s children from his first marriage with Amrita. The actor got married to Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012. The couple has two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Sara opened up on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s expected Bollywood debut. Calling Ibrahim ‘very talented, funny and good looking’, Sara said she’s biased towards her sibling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

“We talk about dreams and aspirations. Each one has a different dream and different means to fulfill them. I believe if he works towards it with honesty and dedication, he can achieve his dreams. Hard work and fate run together,” she said.

Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and others. The film marks Alia and Ranveer’s second project after Gully Boy.

Sara recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal.