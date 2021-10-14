Saif Ali Khan on sons Taimur and Jeh: ‘Quite frightened where peace and quiet will go with two boys’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has his plate full with work and looking after his two young kids, Taimur and Jeh. Saif revealed that having two young children in the house has been quite an experience this year. His younger son, Jeh, was born in February. He also mentioned that there was a change in Taimur, after his younger brother was born.

“There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full,” he told Hindustan Times. “I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

The pandemic had a silver lining for Saif, as he got to spend more time with Kareena and his boys. “The first lockdown was like that. We are luckily very sorted people. My family is quite balanced, we have lovely children here. We can cook and listen to music and read books and be okay like that also. But we much prefer our normal lives working, and balancing it ourselves,” he added.

Asked if it gets challenging at home, he mentioned that it’s all about maintaining a balance. “For both of us nothing is more important than spending time with kids and each other, cooking and having what you call a family atmosphere. You do need to balance that by going out there and proving something to the yourself and world in terms of your work, then you are a happier person.”

In an interview to Indian Express, Saif revealed the advice he would like to give his sons, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. “There are so many people around you – big stars and great actors, learn from all of them. Try to do good things. It’s easier said than done. Make mistakes, for sure. But the bottomline is, you have to contribute something to the world we live in, and we’ve chosen to contribute to entertainment. So make sure it’s entertaining.”

Saif was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.