Tuesday, March 02, 2021
Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim lives it up with friends at a wedding, see photos

Ibrahim Ali Khan's photos from a wedding have been shared by his friend. Saif Ali Khan's son looks dapper in a traditional outfit.

Written by Priyanka Sharma |
March 2, 2021 8:05:55 pm
ibrahim ali khan wedding party picsIbrahmi Ali Khan looked dapper as he attended a wedding last week. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan might keep a distance from public attention but thanks to a friend, the internet knows how the youngster spent his last weekend. Ibrahim attended a wedding and the pictures from the party are a proof that he and his friends had the time of their lives.

The several pictures from the wedding capture the fun that Ibrahim had with his people. While some photos show him posing for the camera, others catch him in candid moments. Ibrahim looks dapper in a black bandhgala suit, while it looks like for the after party he opted for a more relaxed burgundy kurta.

ibrahim ali khan wedding pics Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends strike a pose at a wedding. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) ibrahim ali khan wedding pics Ibrahim Ali Khan makes sure his selfie game is on point despite the sneeze. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) ibrahim ali khan wedding pics Ibrahim Ali Khan loves to be clicked as evident from this picture. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) ibrahim ali khan wedding pics Ibrahim Ali Khan poses for a group picture with his people. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram) ibrahim ali khan wedding pics Ibrahim Ali Khan and his bunch are in high spirits at the wedding. (Photo: Orhan Awatramani/Instagram)

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Instagram account is private. On other occasions, Ibrahim’s actor sister Sara Ali Khan makes sure to show his fun and goofy side to the viewers. In fact, a glance at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram feed will tell one how much she dotes and also adorably troubles her brother. One cannot miss Sara’s ‘Knock Knock’ jokes which often end with Ibrahim rolling his eyes.

