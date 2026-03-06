Saif Ali Khan feels he shouldn’t hold son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s hand during his rough beginning in Bollywood: ‘You already have so much’

When Kangana Ranaut first brought up how Bollywood facilitates nepotism, it was actor Saif Ali Khan who was sitting next to her on that Koffee with Karan couch. Almost a decade later, two of Saif’s children are in the movies, and are the third generation of the family to do so. Both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been subjected to trolls because of their family background. In a new conversation, Saif spoke about how he believes that the doors that their familial connections open for them are incredibly “unfair” in comparison to those who don’t have those privileges. The actor also shared that he does not believe that he should be standing next to Ibrahim, holding his hand, at this juncture of his life as he already comes from a lot of privilege.

In a chat with his sister Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, Saif shared that there is a “big difference between people who are lucky and people who are unknown and unlucky and really have not many chances and opportunities to get noticed which is why it’s amazing when someone becomes a guitar player or a music director or an actor and comes up from grassroots without this kind of protection of a godfather or a famous parent.” Saif, who was born as a nawab, is the son of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Saif added that the ability that “we have of getting in the door because of who our parents are is incredibly unfair and is incredibly privileged for us. That’s my view on nepotism.” He also mentioned that the audience starts picking on those who get repeated opportunities and still don’t make the most out of it, as they feel that many deserving candidates are being left out.

“Once you are great at what you do, the audience feels vindicated but the problem is when you get repeated opportunities and you are pretty c**p at what you do and people are like, ‘C’mon what is happening? Somebody is not getting a chance here and this person is getting chance after chance’. That, I think, is very unfair,” he said.

Talking about his children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are actors, Saif Ali Khan said that there is always a limit as to how much he can support them. Ibrahim made his debut in the movies in 2025 with Nadaaniyan and his performance was severely criticised. “I, of course, will support all my children but there’s also a limit to how… I tell Ibrahim also… I mean I don’t know if I should stand next to you and hold your hand at this time because you have already got so much because of who you are. So you need to do this on your own,” he said.

Ibrahim will next be seen in Diler, which will release in theatres. This will be his third film after Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen.