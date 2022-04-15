Ibrahim Ali Khan gets mistaken for Aryan Khan, can’t help but chuckle as he’s chased by paparazzi. Watch video

A video of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan being mistaken for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan is making rounds on the internet. Originally posted on a paparazzi account, the video shows Ibrahim exiting a popular Mumbai eatery after dinner, with a crowd of photographers chasing him. Shouts of “Aryan!” could be heard as Ibrahim got into his car, and began laughing.

Ibrahim’s friend could be seen shielding his face from the photographers, as the star kid sat down next to him. Ibrahim began laughing as calls of “Aryan” became louder. He seemingly went to dinner with Janhvi Kapoor and her friend, who were also spotted at the restaurant at the same time. Both are proteges of Karan Johar. While Janhvi made her acting debut with the filmmaker’s Dhadak, Ibrahim is currently assisting him on the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking of Alia, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dad Saif Ali Khan attended her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday. He was joined by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons Taimur and Jehangir. The wedding was a close-knit affair, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in the upcoming fantasy epic Brahmastra.

Aryan Khan, meanwhile, is supposedly working on a series in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Aryan was caught in a controversy last year, after he was arrested in a drugs bust aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship. He spent several days in jail before being bailed out.