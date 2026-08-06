Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba on why she never married: ‘Almost tied the knot at 19 but…’

While most people know actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, not many are familiar with their sister, Saba Ali Khan. The eldest daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saba is a jewellery designer who has largely stayed away from the spotlight. In a recent vlog by actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Saba opened up about why she never got married.

‘Was introduced to a lot of people for marriage’

She revealed that she never even had a boyfriend. “I did not have a first boyfriend. I was introduced to a lot of people for marriage from the age of 18 or 19, but I didn’t marry any of them. Though at 19, I almost did marry someone in Kolkata whom I had been introduced to. But that didn’t quite work out. I wasn’t really ready for it.”