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Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba on why she never married: ‘Almost tied the knot at 19 but…’
Saba Ali Khan opened up about never finding the right life partner, saying she almost married at 19 but chose to wait for compatibility over compromise.
While most people know actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, not many are familiar with their sister, Saba Ali Khan. The eldest daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saba is a jewellery designer who has largely stayed away from the spotlight. In a recent vlog by actor Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, Saba opened up about why she never got married.
‘Was introduced to a lot of people for marriage’
She revealed that she never even had a boyfriend. “I did not have a first boyfriend. I was introduced to a lot of people for marriage from the age of 18 or 19, but I didn’t marry any of them. Though at 19, I almost did marry someone in Kolkata whom I had been introduced to. But that didn’t quite work out. I wasn’t really ready for it.”
Saba admitted that she was open to marriage later in life but never found someone she felt was truly compatible. “I just didn’t find anyone who was truly compatible. And after having a father like Abba, honestly, he was such a remarkable person. Not that you’re looking for someone exactly like your father, but your father is your father.”
Explaining what shaped her expectations from a partner, she added, “He was so charismatic, humble, responsible, and he also taught me to be independent. There was something Taapsee Pannu once said: ‘I don’t need a boy, I need a man.’ I really resonated with that. And I just didn’t quite find that person.”
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Last year, Saba also went viral after sharing a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s anniversary. Alongside a series of throwback and recent photographs of the couple, she affectionately described Saif as the one who “drives” Kareena crazy and praised Kareena for being the patient one in their relationship.
Her caption read, “Anniversary special. To Bhai n Bhabijaan, From the pics I captured THEN, while you both were dating … To the ones taken NOW, Time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry n vibe, While one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai. The other is patient n ….verrrry patient, at timez!!! ie. Bebo (Lol.). Together…you’re awesome. Mahsha’Allah. To teaching me selfies, to posing together…bebo I admire your no nonsense straight forward attitude. You’ve kept it real. Welcome to the family….again. Bhai. You’ll always be my darling brother. Here’s wishing you both, a VERY Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment…perfectly. Love n Duas. Always.”
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