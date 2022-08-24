scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba responds as user questions why she didn’t share Amrita Singh’s photos: ‘Must find more pics’

Saba Pataudi shared a video with many family photos featuring Saif, Kareena, Sharmila and Soha but fans were quick to point out that she did not include Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

saif ali khan sisterSaif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared a few family photos on social media. (Photo: Saba Pataudi/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi, who frequently shares rare family photos of the Pataudi family on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a video of ‘mum n babies’ from the family. Saba shared photos of Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore with Saif Ali Khan, but fans missed seeing Amrita Singh with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif was previously married to Amrita and they share two kids – Sara and Ibrahim.

Saba shared the video with the caption, “Mother’s…place can never be replaced. Here’s to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs! Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by Me. Not added Sara n Iggy to #this collection…. So don’t ask me where they r!!;).” When one of the followers wrote, “Would have loved to see amrita with her kids as well❤️”, Saba responded, “and Soha n ma ! Must find more pics …:).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Also Read |When Saif Ali Khan said he could not ‘imagine the impact’ of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: ‘I just pray…’

Shortly before posting this video, Saba had posted a few photos with Ibrahim where she expressed her love for him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saba had previously shared a photo from Saba and Ibrahim’s childhood, but Amrita was missing here as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. After his divorce, Saif appeared on Koffee with Karan and shared that he has a lot of respect for his ex-wife. “I really do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would really like us to be friends, I hope, one day,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

In a previous episode of Voot’s Feet Up With The Stars, Sara had opened up about her parents’ divorce and said, “It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet”. She added, “I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:11:17 pm
Next Story

“I was told you need to scream at players and be strict”: Bangladesh Test-ODI coach Domingo hits back at BCB

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli get a musical welcome in Chennai
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement