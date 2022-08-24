Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba responds as user questions why she didn’t share Amrita Singh’s photos: ‘Must find more pics’

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi, who frequently shares rare family photos of the Pataudi family on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a video of ‘mum n babies’ from the family. Saba shared photos of Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya, Sharmila Tagore with Saif Ali Khan, but fans missed seeing Amrita Singh with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif was previously married to Amrita and they share two kids – Sara and Ibrahim.

Saba shared the video with the caption, “Mother’s…place can never be replaced. Here’s to the special moments with mum n babies. My few favourite photographs! Courtesy: Clicked by other family members, some by Me. Not added Sara n Iggy to #this collection…. So don’t ask me where they r!!;).” When one of the followers wrote, “Would have loved to see amrita with her kids as well❤️”, Saba responded, “and Soha n ma ! Must find more pics …:).”

Shortly before posting this video, Saba had posted a few photos with Ibrahim where she expressed her love for him.

Saba had previously shared a photo from Saba and Ibrahim’s childhood, but Amrita was missing here as well.

Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. After his divorce, Saif appeared on Koffee with Karan and shared that he has a lot of respect for his ex-wife. “I really do owe a lot, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for my ex-wife Amrita and I would really like us to be friends, I hope, one day,” he said.

In a previous episode of Voot’s Feet Up With The Stars, Sara had opened up about her parents’ divorce and said, “It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet”. She added, “I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time.”