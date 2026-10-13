Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba on managing Rs 1000 crore family legacy: ‘Abba left that to me’

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s daughter Saba might have chosen to stay away from the limelight as she did not pursue a career in the movies like her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, but Saba was entrusted with the responsibility of the Rs 1000 crore legacy of her family’s Bhopal estate. Mansoor aka Tiger was the son of Nawab Begum of Bhopal, Sajida Sultan, who married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the 8th Nawab of Pataudi. As the Nawab Begum of Bhopal, Sajida Sultan had certain responsibilities, and after her death, she passed on those responsibilities to Tiger, who then made Saba the ‘mutawalli’ of the Bhopal project.

‘Mutawalli’ is the custodian or manager of a waqf and in Saba’s case, she is the ‘mutawalli’ of ‘Auqaf-e-Shahi’, a trust that was run by her father and grandmother. In a recent chat with SheThePeople TV, Saba said that it was her father who taught her about her responsibilities in Bhopal. “He left me that legacy to take forward,” she said.

Rs 1000 crore-plus legacy of Pataudi family

When asked if this was a “Rs 1000 crore-plus legacy”, she said yes and explained, “The Bhopal project is, in fact, responsible for Mecca and Medina as well. The rubats (traditional charitable guest house) — which means that when the Hajis go for Haj from Bhopal, taking care of their stay. So we acquire buildings.”

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She then shared details of her responsibilities in Bhopal and said that she is responsible for the monuments that come under ‘Auqaf-e-Shahi’. “So the mosques and any buildings under their trust are what I take care of, in the upkeep and logistically. It does involve a lot of money but money that does not come back to India and does not get used personally. It’s a charity organisation which is run by Saudi independents, but we are affiliated, and so it is a prestigious position to be in, which is a legacy that he (Tiger) thought I was more equipped for,” she said.

Saba said that while there are a few court cases that are still sub judice concerning the family’s estate in Bhopal. But after all of that is sorted, she wants to open a school for young girls, a hospital for women and empower women living in rural areas to get financially independent.

Saba is ‘not a pushover’

She said that her position of ‘mutawalli’ was always a “women-oriented responsibility” but her father stepping into the role was an exception as previously, only women from the family had played this role. “It’s a very empowering position to be in,” she said and noted that even though the “atmosphere is very man-oriented”, she has always held her ground. “I am given that respect because they know I mean business and I am not a pushover, so I think that has worked. I am very proud that I have handled it well,” she said.

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In a recent chat with her sister Soha on her YouTube channel, Saba had opened up about her health challenges and shared that she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour at the age of 27. “Your life suddenly goes numb because nothing feels normal after that. One day, you’re fine, and the next day, you’re told that you’re going to have brain surgery. It’s not something as simple as having your appendix removed. It shatters you in a way, but it also empowers you because you have to deal with it,” she said.

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