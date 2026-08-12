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Saif Ali Khan shows off cricket skills in London, video goes viral. Watch
Saif Ali Khan's cricket skills are winning hearts online as a video of the actor bowling in London goes viral.
Saif Ali Khan is winning hearts online with his cricket skills. A video of the actor bowling on a cricket field in London has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his sporting side.
In the clip, Saif can be seen dressed in cricket whites as he runs up to bowl. He delivers the ball with confidence. The actor was clearly seen enjoying himself on the field.
Saif’s comfort with cricket does not come as a surprise given his family’s celebrated association with the sport. Saif Ali Khan’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was one of India’s most renowned cricketers and captained the Indian team. His grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, also led India in 1946 and represented England in Test cricket in 1932 and 1934.
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Saif’s family’s cricket legacy
The family’s cricket connection has also extended to the next generation as well. Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan previously attended private cricket coaching sessions at Lord’s Cricket Ground’s indoor nets in London. The sessions were conducted by ICM Cricket Academy under former England international Usman Afzaal.
Taimur has also been learning about his family’s cricket history from his father. Saif previously explained to him how county cricket works, recalling that his grandfather played for Sussex and his great-grandfather represented Worcestershire.
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Saif remembers father Tiger Pataudi at memorial lecture
At the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture 2026 in Kolkata, Saif Ali Khan reflected on his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and remembered him as a man who communicated differently from those around him. Recalling their relationship, Saif said, “I knew him respectfully as Abba, a man of very few words who somehow said everything to us as a family that mattered. He never raised his voice and was always there for us. He taught us to respect people at a very early age.”
Saif also opened up about his father’s quiet nature in social situations and how it often stood out during gatherings.
“At home, he rarely spoke about achievements. He rarely spoke about anything. My mother would be exasperated at dinners and gatherings, where people who knew less than him would be giving their opinions. He would say, ‘No one asked me,’ but he wouldn’t speak because no one had asked him. It was a very different brand of confidence,” he shared.
Reflecting on his father’s influence on Indian cricket, Saif said, “He believed in belief, instilling self-belief in Indian players who had never before been told they could dominate world cricket. At a time when Indian teams were expected merely to participate, he insisted they compete to win. That massive change in mindset, I think, was one of his greatest contributions.”
Saif’s upcoming project
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. The thriller, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.
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