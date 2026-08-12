Saif Ali Khan shows off cricket skills in London, video goes viral. Watch

Saif Ali Khan stepped onto a cricket field in London during his recent London visit, and a video is now going viral.

Saif Ali Khan is winning hearts online with his cricket skills. A video of the actor bowling on a cricket field in London has gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his sporting side.

In the clip, Saif can be seen dressed in cricket whites as he runs up to bowl. He delivers the ball with confidence. The actor was clearly seen enjoying himself on the field.

Saif’s comfort with cricket does not come as a surprise given his family’s celebrated association with the sport. Saif Ali Khan’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was one of India’s most renowned cricketers and captained the Indian team. His grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, also led India in 1946 and represented England in Test cricket in 1932 and 1934.