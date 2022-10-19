scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Saif Ali Khan says mom Sharmila Tagore taught him to respect working women: ‘That’s why I’m taking care of Taimur while Kareena shoots in London’

Sharmila Tagore was a guest on a recent episode of Sony's Indian Idol. Saif Ali Khan, in a video message on the show, spoke about how his mother balanced her home and work life.

saif ali khan, kareena kapoorSaif Ali Khan praised mother Sharmila Tagore's work-life balance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore recently appeared on Sony TV’s Indian Idol and in her honour, her son Saif Ali Khan sent a video message to congratulate her on her achievements. The Adipurush actor also mentioned how Sharmila struck the work-life balance when it wasn’t uncommon for female actors to take a step back from the movies after embracing motherhood.

In the video, Saif shared that even though Sharmila worked in so many movies, they never missed her presence in the house as she had wonderfully struck the work-life balance. “Even though you were working so much, we never felt like you were missing in the house. You always had a balance between your work and home life. You have always been an inspiration to us, and for all the women out there, especially working women,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Said Ali Khan continued, “You have broken all stereotypes and you continued to keep working even after you had children. That’s when you gave some of the biggest hits of your career like Aradhana, Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke and so many more. You’ve taught us to respect working women which is why I am sitting at home taking care of Taimur while Kareena shoots in London.”

The video left Sharmila Tagore beaming with pride. The snippet was shared by Saba Pataudi on her social media handle. A part of her caption read, “Thank you again #indianidol13 for making her a part of this show! I truly think it’s one of the BEST episodes yet!”

Sharmila Tagore made her debut in movies with 1964’s Kashmir Ki Kali.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:24:03 pm
