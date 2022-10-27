scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Saif Ali Khan says son Taimur’s status as internet sensation can irk him, Kareena Kapoor at times: ‘He is of interest for whose son he is…

Saif Ali Khan spoke about his desire for his son Taimur Ali Khan to blend in with other students at the school.

saif ali khan taimur rajasthanSaif Ali Khan opened up about Taimur Ali Khan. (Photo: Express Archives)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been a paparazzi favourite from the moment of his birth. Talking about the star kid’s status as an internet sensation, dad Saif said that sometimes the whole family gets ‘irked’ by the presence of media. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif spoke about Taimur getting the maximum media attention. He said, “ I wish in school star kids were not given so much importance. They are just kids. I wish they could just blend in with the other kids. But that’s the way it.

He added, “Taimur is of interest for whose son he is, he is quite aware of that. He has not created the interest in him on his own. We are quite aware of that as well. We’ve taught him how to behave in public because he is not an infant anymore. And he is a well-behaved kid.”

Saif also said that one can’t have it both ways. He said, “Kareena and I are in this to do our work. All this media attention is an entirely different ballgame. But it is a but ridiculous to talk about a lack of privacy. We do get irked sometimes. I guess that’s why we travel far and wide to create some private space for the family. But like I said, no complaints. It is because of what we do that we can afford to travel and create our private spaces. So it all balances out.”

Also read |Exclusive | Atul Kulkarni on Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan’s performance and film’s messaging: ‘Disruptions due to religion in India needed to be addressed’

Saif was recently seen in the movie Vikram Vedha opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film, which opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics pulled a decent show at the box-office.

