Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Saif Ali Khan says people who call for boycott of movies are not ‘genuine audience’: ‘Sad that Bollywood has not shown unity’

The Hindi film industry has been at the receiving end of virtual boycott calls, with films of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others trolled online. 

Saif Ali Khan says cancel culture is scary but is a world phenomenon (Photo: Express photo archives) .

Actor Saif Ali Khan says the section that is calling for boycott of Hindi films are using industry’s “bad” films as a launchpad for attacks. Saif feels those involved with the boycott trends are anyway not “genuine audience”.

The Hindi film industry has been at the receiving end of virtual boycott calls, with films of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others trolled online.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saif said the Hindi film industry’s lack of stand against the hate has been disappointing. “This section of the people, who I think are (boycotting) I am not sure if it’s the genuine audience. Using a soft target, for example a bad movie, to say, ‘Ok let’s ban this or cancel that’… I also think it is really sad that Bollywood has not shown unity. Until we have that ability to take that step, we will never really know the truth of how effective this boycott culture is,” he added.

According to Saif, when a film’s release is on the line, artistes are cautious and naturally keep a low profile. “Cancel culture generally is scary, it is a worldwide phenomenon. But when your film is about to release and so many other people are on the line, it is just obviously simpler to keep a low profile and get it out of the way.”

The actor, however, is confident that movies will outlive boycott trends as people in India will always come to watch film for entertainment. “These people, who say ‘boycott boycott’, I don’t think are the audience. People like entertaining themselves, people like watching movies, so they are not going to not watch a movie…

“We don’t really have much to do in our country, you can’t go for a walk in the park or take a quiet boat ride with your kids. Entertainment is limited in cities like ours, so movies is one of those things,” he added.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:02:54 am
