Saif Ali Khan says it can be ‘painful’ working in bad films, describes Hrithik Roshan as ‘taller and more handsome’ than himself

Actor Saif Ali Khan has appeared in all kinds of films over his nearly three-decade long career, and this week, he’ll be seen as a morally conflicted cop in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha. He stars in the film, a remake of the Tamil original, with Hrithik Roshan. In an interview, Saif admitted that it’s easy to lose a sense of wonder when you’ve been working in films all your adult life. But, he said, the trick is to take steps to retain that wonder despite the drudgery. He also described Hrithik as ‘taller and more handsome’ than himself.

“He’s one of those stars that the camera loves, he looks great, and is very hard-working, and I just wanted to keep up,” Saif told HeyUGuys.

About retaining a sense of wonder, Saif added, “You have to be childlike and have that excitement. It’s sad… I’m 52, and people write off people after a certain age… Acting is definitely one of those professions where you have to be young at heart. My religion is cinema, and what I mean by that is that it is my morality as well… It keeps you disciplined, healthy…”

Asked if he has ever become jaded, Saif said, “If you do anything too much, or if you don’t do it in the right way — at least for me — it can easily get too much. Something as mundane as having the weekend off, and taking some time for yourself, helps you retain a sense of wonder for what you’re actually doing. I was always a distracted, academically disinterested sort of teenager… It can be painful as well… We’ve all worked for money, and we’ve all worked for this and that, but ideally it should be because it’s fun and exciting. But also, I’ve worked very hard to not do something I don’t enjoy, because I’ve very often been on a film that you don’t enjoy.”

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the original film, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. This is Hrithik’s first film since 2019’s War, and Saif’s first film since Bunty Aur Babli 2. The remake also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf. Vikram Vedha will be released in theatres on Friday.