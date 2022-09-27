scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Saif Ali Khan says it can be ‘painful’ working in bad films, describes Hrithik Roshan as ‘taller and more handsome’ than himself

Saif Ali Khan said that working on films for the wrong reasons cant be draining. He said that he has worked very hard in his career to avoid doing films that he doesn't enjoy.

Saif Ali KhanSaif Ali Khan will play the role of a cop in Vikram Vedha.

Actor Saif Ali Khan has appeared in all kinds of films over his nearly three-decade long career, and this week, he’ll be seen as a morally conflicted cop in the action-thriller Vikram Vedha. He stars in the film, a remake of the Tamil original, with Hrithik Roshan. In an interview, Saif admitted that it’s easy to lose a sense of wonder when you’ve been working in films all your adult life. But, he said, the trick is to take steps to retain that wonder despite the drudgery. He also described Hrithik as  ‘taller and more handsome’ than himself.

“He’s one of those stars that the camera loves, he looks great, and is very hard-working, and I just wanted to keep up,” Saif told HeyUGuys.

Also read |Hrithik Roshan says he got ‘lost’ with the adulation for Kabir in War: ‘If I don’t separate me from my on-screen persona, I will live in chaos’

About retaining a sense of wonder, Saif added, “You have to be childlike and have that excitement. It’s sad… I’m 52, and people write off people after a certain age… Acting is definitely one of those professions where you have to be young at heart. My religion is cinema, and what I mean by that is that it is my morality as well… It keeps you disciplined, healthy…”

Asked if he has ever become jaded, Saif said, “If you do anything too much, or if you don’t do it in the right way — at least for me — it can easily get too much. Something as mundane as having the weekend off, and taking some time for yourself, helps you retain a sense of wonder for what you’re actually doing. I was always a distracted, academically disinterested sort of teenager… It can be painful as well… We’ve all worked for money, and we’ve all worked for this and that, but ideally it should be because it’s fun and exciting. But also, I’ve worked very hard to not do something I don’t enjoy, because I’ve very often been on a film that you don’t enjoy.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the original film, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. This is Hrithik’s first film since 2019’s War, and Saif’s first film since Bunty Aur Babli 2. The remake also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf. Vikram Vedha will be released in theatres on Friday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:57:46 am
Next Story

JeM militant killed in overnight gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam; a soldier, two civilians injured

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vanity van
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement