Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan in Nitin Kakkar’s next

Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan will share screen space in Filmistan director Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, which is a slice-of-life film.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Kakkar said, “Yes. It is true that I am doing a film with Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, but it is too early to say more than that. I narrated the story to both and they have seemed to like it. We are now working on their dates.”

“As soon as the dates are finalised, we will start shooting the film. We are working on all the paper work that is needed to be done before the film goes on floor. We haven’t even zeroed in on a title yet, but we have a few ideas with us. So, as soon as we work Saif and Sara’s dates and once we finalise the film’s title, we shall be able to announce the film.”

We hear that the film is a slice-of-life story and Saif will be seen playing the role of Sara’s father in the film.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she has multiple films in her kitty. She has already finished shooting Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and now she is working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.

