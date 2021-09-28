Saif Ali Khan chooses Sacred Games over Tandav: ‘It was more real’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been quite visible during the pandemic with his films and web shows releasing on OTT during the period. The actor is quite thankful for the streaming services for keeping the business going when theatres were shut. However, as the world opens up again, Saif intends to take it all with caution. “I guess we are lucky that we have a job to offer and we got the vaccine and hope for the best. Theatres are closed but we are lucky that we have got the OTT platforms,” he said at a recent event.

Talking about returning to the sets, Saif said, “To interact with people without a mask or with a mask is a pain. This is an airborne thing and we shoot in air-conditioning with a 150 crew members and you are not wearing a mask, so you feel a bit exposed and uncomfortable. You don’t need that pressure on top of everything else on the set, but what to do?” He was speaking at the Bounce Back Bharat event.

When asked if he thinks theatres will bounce back completely, Saif said, “Maybe not, who knows? I am not going to go to a theatre for a while. That kind of crowded interaction with people is going to take some time to come back. People go to theatres for different reasons. We used to go as kids, sorry to the parents, to have a quiet cigarette sometimes. Could be anything, that you want to get out of the house. Theatre is the biggest outing for people, so it is not only the movie that gets people to the theatres, but it is not worth going now, and nobody is going now.”

Saif, who was at his candid best, was then asked to choose between his two OTT outings — Sacred Games and Tandav. Picking Sacred Games, he said, “Sacred Games, it is difficult because I love Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), and I enjoyed Tandav a lot. It is difficult to choose between the two shows like that, but it is an instinctive response. I think Sacred Games was a little more wide canvassed and psychologically deep, and it is more real than the other. And, you know more about the mafia and the cops and the city.”

Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was an ace cricketer. Saif as a youngster also trained in cricket until the acting bug bit him. When asked if he could go back in time, would he still chose acting over cricket, he said, “I am a better actor than I am a cricketer. And that’s not going to change even if I go back in time. I also think that I really enjoy acting, and I am getting better at it. I don’t think I will be able to talk about cricket like that. My father and grandfather were great cricketers, so there was some pressure on me being the third generation. But we got over that long ago, and I really like acting.”

On the work front, Saif who was last seen in Bhoot Police is shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline.