scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Saif Ali Khan chooses Sacred Games over Tandav: ‘It was more real’

Saif Ali Khan opens up about his two big web series, Sacred Games and Tandav, and why the former remains his favourite.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
September 28, 2021 3:36:00 pm
Saif Ali Khan is shooting for Adipurush presently. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been quite visible during the pandemic with his films and web shows releasing on OTT during the period. The actor is quite thankful for the streaming services for keeping the business going when theatres were shut. However, as the world opens up again, Saif intends to take it all with caution. “I guess we are lucky that we have a job to offer and we got the vaccine and hope for the best. Theatres are closed but we are lucky that we have got the OTT platforms,” he said at a recent event.

Talking about returning to the sets, Saif said, “To interact with people without a mask or with a mask is a pain. This is an airborne thing and we shoot in air-conditioning with a 150 crew members and you are not wearing a mask, so you feel a bit exposed and uncomfortable. You don’t need that pressure on top of everything else on the set, but what to do?” He was speaking at the Bounce Back Bharat event.

Also read |Sooryavanshi, Laal Singh Chaddha, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Release dates of all Bollywood big-ticket films

When asked if he thinks theatres will bounce back completely, Saif said, “Maybe not, who knows? I am not going to go to a theatre for a while. That kind of crowded interaction with people is going to take some time to come back. People go to theatres for different reasons. We used to go as kids, sorry to the parents, to have a quiet cigarette sometimes. Could be anything, that you want to get out of the house. Theatre is the biggest outing for people, so it is not only the movie that gets people to the theatres, but it is not worth going now, and nobody is going now.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Saif, who was at his candid best, was then asked to choose between his two OTT outings — Sacred Games and Tandav. Picking Sacred Games, he said, “Sacred Games, it is difficult because I love Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar), and I enjoyed Tandav a lot. It is difficult to choose between the two shows like that, but it is an instinctive response. I think Sacred Games was a little more wide canvassed and psychologically deep, and it is more real than the other. And, you know more about the mafia and the cops and the city.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Saif’s father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was an ace cricketer. Saif as a youngster also trained in cricket until the acting bug bit him. When asked if he could go back in time, would he still chose acting over cricket, he said, “I am a better actor than I am a cricketer. And that’s not going to change even if I go back in time. I also think that I really enjoy acting, and I am getting better at it. I don’t think I will be able to talk about cricket like that. My father and grandfather were great cricketers, so there was some pressure on me being the third generation. But we got over that long ago, and I really like acting.”

On the work front, Saif who was last seen in Bhoot Police is shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy birthday
On Mouni Roy’s birthday, how the TV bahu went on to become internet’s Brahmastra

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement