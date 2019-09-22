Saif Ali Khan on Sacred Games 2’s International Emmy Awards nomination: I hope it wins

Saif Ali Khan is extremely happy about Sacred Games’ second season’s nomination for International Emmy Awards under the best drama category . The actor says the full credit goes to the team and the production.

Advertising

“The OTT platform on which the series was streamed encourages you to tell your stories the way you do it but in an international manner. So, it is kind of correct that if it does get nominated, it is for an international award, full credit to the team and the production. It feels great,” Saif told DNA.

When asked about what are the chances of it winning an Emmy, the actor quipped that Sacred Games is path-breaking and he hopes that it does win.

“There are some scenes — like the one with Kubbra that I have never seen before on any show. Quite often we are imitating the West, but this was pretty path-breaking. I don’t know if we will win, but I hope so, why not,” he says, signing off. Saif plays the character of an police inspector, Sartaraj Singh, in the series.

Advertising

Director Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan directed the second season of Sacred Games while Vikramaditya Motwane served as a showrunner.

The crime-thriller has been nominated alongside Brazil’s Contra Todos – season three, Germany’s Bad Banks and UK’s McMafia, which also features Siddiqui in a key role.

Apart from Sacred Games 2, Netflix’s India Original anthology film Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Video’s The Remix are also nominated for International Emmy Awards.

The 47th International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 at the Hilton New York.