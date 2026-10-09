Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi recalls brain tumour diagnosis at 27: ‘I fainted on road’

Saba Pataudi, sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, has opened up about being diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 27. In a conversation with Soha on her podcast, Saba recalled how she suddenly fainted without any warning signs. An MRI later revealed a shadow in the third ventricle of her brain. Doctors initially suspected a colloid cyst, but she was diagnosed with a benign tumour called pilocytic astrocytoma after undergoing surgery around six months later.

Saba also spoke about the fear and uncertainty she experienced after learning that she needed brain surgery, her decision not to delay treatment and her determination to find the right surgeon. She explained why she has chosen to share her experience, saying that personal stories can help others find answers and feel more confident about seeking medical advice.

Saba Pataudi recalls fainting suddenly

Saba said the incident happened unexpectedly, without any symptoms that might have prepared her for what followed. She initially thought she had eaten or drunk something that had upset her stomach.

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Recalling the incident, she said, “It happened very suddenly. I didn’t have any pre-symptoms or any conditions that I think led up to it. One day, I went out and thought the problem was with my stomach, which has always been a sensitive point for me. I thought I had eaten or drunk something that hadn’t agreed with me. I suddenly fainted.”

She explained that she had previously associated fainting with a drop in blood pressure or seeing bright lights. This time she experienced a complete blackout.

“I could feel myself becoming very uncomfortable, so I turned to a friend and said, ‘I don’t think I’m quite okay. Maybe we should head home.’ We were about to go out, but suddenly everything went blank. When I regained consciousness, I had already fallen on the road, just outside the building.”

Saba said she was still trying to understand what had happened when she lost consciousness again.

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“I turned to my friend again and said that we had to head back because I definitely wasn’t okay. It took me about 20 to 25 minutes to feel more conscious. Even then, I was still a little hazy, and my awareness hadn’t completely settled.”

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MRI revealed a shadow in the third ventricle of her brain

Following the episode, Saba underwent an MRI scan, which revealed a shadow in the third ventricle. Doctors initially suspected a colloid cyst because of the location of the finding.

She eventually underwent surgery around six months after the initial MRI. It was only after the procedure that doctors identified the growth as a pilocytic astrocytoma, a type of brain tumour generally classified as low-grade and slow-growing.

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Saba said the diagnosis came as a complete shock because she had experienced no warning signs that made her expect such a serious medical issue.

“It was something completely unexpected that happened to me at the age of 27, without any warning.”

Saba Pataudi says brain tumour diagnosis left her shaken

Saba admitted that learning she needed brain surgery was difficult to process. Her life changed suddenly, and she found herself dealing with emotions she had not anticipated.

“Your life suddenly goes numb because nothing feels normal after that. One day, you’re fine, and the next day, you’re told that you’re going to have brain surgery. It’s not something as simple as having your appendix removed. It shatters you in a way, but it also empowers you because you have to deal with it.”

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She said she sometimes found herself crying without understanding why.

“I realised that I was very emotional. I would suddenly find myself crying without knowing why. You are trying to process news that you never expected to receive. What happened to me came with absolutely no warning.”

Saba said she and her family eventually began looking for solutions, researching their options and trying to find the right surgeon. She also spoke about her fear of losing her independence and becoming reliant on others for everyday care.

“I didn’t want to be dependent on anyone. I didn’t want to become a vegetable. I didn’t want to be in a position where someone had to take care of me.”

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Why Saba Pataudi decided not to delay brain surgery

Saba said doctors initially told her that the suspected colloid cyst was slow-growing and that surgery could wait for up to two years. However, after fainting twice, she did not want to take the risk of another episode in which she might not regain consciousness.

“When they diagnosed it as a colloid cyst, they said it was slow-growing and that we could wait for two years. But the fact that I had fainted twice made me uncomfortable. I didn’t want to take the chance of suddenly fainting again and not waking up.”

When she eventually underwent surgery, doctors discovered that the growth was a tumour attached to the area associated with her short-term memory. Saba said the surgical team removed as much of it as they could without risking further damage.

She also recalled asking her doctor what he would do if they had to do anything further. When he mentioned radiation as a possible option, she wondered why they could not do everything necessary while she was already undergoing treatment.

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“I asked the doctor, ‘What would you do if you had to any further?’ He said radiation was an option. I asked him, ‘Why don’t we just do everything while I’m here?’ Amma looked at me and said, ‘What’s with her?’ I just wanted to finish it. I didn’t want anything left behind.”

However, her doctor explained that further treatment would only be considered if it became medically necessary.

“He looked at me very calmly and said, ‘We don’t do anything until it’s necessary. We won’t give you radiation just because you’ve asked for it.'”

Why Saba Pataudi shared her experience

Saba also explained why she decided to speak publicly about such a personal experience.

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She said, “I feel that when we share our experiences, we never know who might relate to them or find answers in the stories we tell. A lot of people might feel more confident about approaching the right people because there are so many things we shy away from. We may feel self-conscious, not want to talk about them or worry that people will judge us differently. But when you share your experiences, you often find that the information you provide can help others. It might even help someone else find a solution.”

Disclaimer: This content is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or before making decisions related to your health.