‘Because of Kapil Sharma’: Saif Ali Khan reveals why he doesn’t manage his Instagram account

Actor Saif Ali Khan created a buzz on social media when he made his Instagram debut last week. The actor, who has since amassed 312,000 followers on the platform, appeared on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Saturday. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Saif opened up about why it took him so long to join Instagram.

Kapil started the conversation by congratulating Saif on his debut on social media. The comedian said, “He didn’t come on Instagram for so many years, and now that he has, he only follows one person – his wife Kareena.” Saif replied, “Honestly, I didn’t know that joining Instagram was so easy. I stayed away for years as I thought I would need a passport or Aadhaar card.”