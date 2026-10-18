‘Because of Kapil Sharma’: Saif Ali Khan reveals why he doesn’t manage his Instagram account

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Actor Saif Ali Khan created a buzz on social media when he made his Instagram debut last week. The actor, who has since amassed 312,000 followers on the platform, appeared on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Saturday. During their conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Saif opened up about why it took him so long to join Instagram.
Kapil started the conversation by congratulating Saif on his debut on social media. The comedian said, “He didn’t come on Instagram for so many years, and now that he has, he only follows one person – his wife Kareena.” Saif replied, “Honestly, I didn’t know that joining Instagram was so easy. I stayed away for years as I thought I would need a passport or Aadhaar card.”
Kapil Sharma then told Saif Ali Khan about the benefits of joining social media, including the possibility of forming his own political party. Kareena Kapoor remarked that Kapil seemed to have a good relationship with social media, prompting him to quip, “I used to.” When Saif asked what had happened, Navjot Singh Sidhu chimed in, “He used to tweet at 1 am.” Picking up on the joke, Saif revealed that he wasn’t allowed to manage his own Instagram account. “Actually, I have an account manager. She said she won’t let me control it, because of Kapil ji. So that I don’t mess up anything at night,” the actor joked.
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Kapil further added that if Saif wants to learn, he can take social media tips from Archana Puran Singh, who is popular for her YouTube vlogs. “But genuinely, if you need any tips, you can ask Archana ji. You won’t believe it, but she connects everything to it. She uploads what she eats, and she made reels with her husband Parmeet Sethi, and has even bought two more bungalows with the money. But the biggest thing is that her husband’s name is not in the registration documents of the bungalow,” he said, leaving the actor duo and the audience in splits.
Later, Kapil Sharma introduced the show’s popular segment, in which he reads out some of the funniest comments on actors’ Instagram posts. During the segment, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he also had a secret account on Instagram and is aware of what happens on the platform. “By the way, I know what happens on Instagram. I had a secret account years ago.”
The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.