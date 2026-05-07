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Saif Ali Khan reveals the private conversation that led him to join Shah Rukh Khan-backed Kartavya
At the trailer launch of Kartavya, actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about his experience of working with the film's producer, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s last collaboration, Kal Ho Naa Ho, proved to be a huge hit. Now, over two decades later, the duo have reunited once again. This time, however, Shah Rukh is backing Saif’s upcoming Netflix film Kartavya through his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.
Saif, who plays a cop in the crime thriller, heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan at the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it,” he said.
ALSO READ | Kartavya trailer: Saif Ali Khan is a cop pushed to the edge in Shah Rukh Khan’s next production
When asked about Shah Rukh Khan as a producer, Saif Ali Khan said that both Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan believe in giving directors complete creative freedom. “They weren’t on the set because they are amazing producers and they believe in letting the director be free to operate and make the film they want to, as sometimes their presence can be a bit overwhelming on set. He gave us a lot of room to make the film. But I felt [through the shoot] that I was working with his production with his kind of sensibilities.”
Earlier, while speaking about Kartavya, Saif Ali Khan had said in a statement, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost.”
Besides Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya features an ensemble cast including Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra, and Manish Chaudhari. Helmed by Pulkit, the film is set to stream on Netflix from May 15.
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