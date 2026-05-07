Saif Ali Khan reveals the private conversation that led him to join Shah Rukh Khan-backed Kartavya

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s last collaboration, Kal Ho Naa Ho, proved to be a huge hit. Now, over two decades later, the duo have reunited once again. This time, however, Shah Rukh is backing Saif’s upcoming Netflix film Kartavya through his production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Saif, who plays a cop in the crime thriller, heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan at the film’s trailer launch event in Mumbai. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it,” he said.