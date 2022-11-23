scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Saif Ali Khan reveals daughter Sara Ali Khan reminds him to be humble, says she doesn’t like offending people: ‘She has a calm and polite way…’

Saif Ali Khan talks about what he has learnt from his children Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

sara ali khanSara Ali Khah posing with Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that he has learnt much from daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is “calm and polite” and doesn’t have much of an ego. He said that she reminds him to be humble. When it comes to his son Taimur Ali Khan, Saif says that the six-year-old reminds him to not eat junk food.

Talking to CNBC, Saif opened up about what he has learnt from his children. He said, “Sara doesn’t like offending people or acting smart with people who act smart. She has a calm and polite way, ego doesn’t get in the way. She reminds me to be humble in interactions. Ibrahim is easy-going, and naughty still. He’s fun and a chill guy, his nature is different that way. I don’t know what I learnt, maybe remembering to smile and have a good time in life. Taimur once told me to not eat junk food. He said, “Eat a fruit and pretend it’s a chip.” He also added Taimur is doing guitar classes, and Saif has now joined him in learning the musical instrument as well.

 

While Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the children from Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage with Amrita Singh, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan are his children with Kareena Kapoor. On Koffee with Karan, Kareena had talked about the equations with her step-children and how Saif balances his relationships. “I don’t even know why this is discussed so much. We are a family. If there is love and regard, this is it. This is what it is. These are Saif’s children. They are his priority,” she had said, adding, “Saif has had a child every decade. He balances it out beautifully. Sometimes, if he wants an hour or two alone with Sara, he will always tell me. I think it’s so important, and it’s important for them to bond, and for him to give his children that time. ”

Sara made her debut in 2018 with the film Kedarnath. Since then, she has starred in several films including Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1, Simmba and Atrangi Re.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:08:52 pm
