Saif Ali Khan rents office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for Rs 2.73 crore annual rent

Actor Saif Ali Khan has rented out two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The office spaces have a RERA carpet area spanning 5,692 sq ft. According to the documents, the leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for five years, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031.

The unit has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by director Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, with Saif Ali Khan serving as the licensor, finalising the deal his attorney. According to property registration documents, the commercial spaces are on the higher floor of a building named Kanakia Wall Street, in Chakala, Andheri East. The agreement shows a monthly rent of Rs 22,76,800 for a combined 5,692 sq ft area, which amounts to around Rs 400 per sq ft per month on the RERA carpet area.