Saif Ali Khan rents office space in Mumbai’s Andheri for Rs 2.73 crore annual rent

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Actor Saif Ali Khan has rented out two commercial units on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 22.76 lakh, as per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The office spaces have a RERA carpet area spanning 5,692 sq ft. According to the documents, the leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for five years, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031.
The unit has been leased to Durva Fintech Private Limited, represented by director Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva, with Saif Ali Khan serving as the licensor, finalising the deal his attorney. According to property registration documents, the commercial spaces are on the higher floor of a building named Kanakia Wall Street, in Chakala, Andheri East. The agreement shows a monthly rent of Rs 22,76,800 for a combined 5,692 sq ft area, which amounts to around Rs 400 per sq ft per month on the RERA carpet area.
The rental agreement includes a security deposit of Rs 2.36 crore, equivalent to over 10 months of the starting monthly rent. The tenant was given a two-month rent-free period from May 10 to July 9, 2026, to do fittings and furnishing work before the rent date started on July 10, 2026. The agreement also mentions that the monthly rent will increase by 5% annually over the five-year period.
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According to the agreement, the total rent that has to be paid during the 60-month period is more than Rs 14 crore, excluding applicable goods and services tax (GST). The registration documents also showed that the actor acquired the two commercial properties in November 2025. The Index-II records reveal that unit was purchased for over Rs 30 crore, taking the combined value to Rs 30.75 crore. Both deals were registered on November 18, 2025, from Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, CRE Matrix said.
In the same location where Saif Ali Khan has leased the commercial units, Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, also recently rented out a 1,294 sq ft office space in Chandivali for five years, at a rental income of Rs 2.33 crore.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan currently resides in a luxury apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, alongside Akshay Kumar. He will next feature in the upcoming Netflix historical drama Hum Hindustani. It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal.