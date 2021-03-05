Saif Ali Khan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, see photos

Other film personalities who have gotten the first jab of covid vaccine include names like Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah.

After South superstar Kamal Haasan and veteran actor Satish Shah, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to media photographer Varinder Chawla’s social media post, the 50-year-old actor took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on Friday.

Dressed in beige-coloured Khaki pants and a blue short kurta, Saif was snapped while he stood in a queue, waiting his turn. Unlike Saif, who is not on social media, both Haasan and Shah had tweeted about their experience after getting the first dose of vaccine. Shah stated that he had stood three hours in the sun in order to receive his first jab of Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile Kamal Haasan had urged everyone to not shy away from taking the vaccine when their turn came. His post read, “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic).”

Saif Ali Khan has been in the news for a little while now. The star, along with actor and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, welcomed their second child, a boy, recently. Saif Ali Khan had released a joint statement later that read, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.” On the work front, Saif has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the Sushant Singh Rajput movie Dil Bechara in a cameo role.