When Saif Ali Khan recalled seeing Kareena Kapoor for the first time when she was a ‘choti ladki’

An old clip of actor Saif Ali Khan recalling the first time he he laid eyes on wife Kareena Kapoor is being widely circulated online, and isn’t going down too well with netizens. In the clip, Saif recalls noticing Kareena while he was shooting at Filmistan Studios in Mumbai, and describes her as a ‘chhoti ladki (little girl)’.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot in 2012, after meeting and falling in love while working on their film Tashan. Saif was born in 1970, and began working in 1993. Kareena was born in 1980; she made her acting debut in 2000. They have two children together, sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

In an appearance on the game show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?, Saif said, “Actually pehli baar jab maine unhein dekha tha, main Filmistan studio mein shooting kar raha tha toh ek choti ladki baithi thi makeup room ke baahar, deewar pe akeli baithi thi. Aur dekh rahi thi meri taraf. Maine poocha kisi se ki, ‘Yeh kaun hai?’ Toh unhonein kaha ki yeh Kareena Kapoor hain, Karisma Kapoor ki choti behen. Mujhe laga ki bahut khoobsurat hain. Aur mere khayal se tabse woh mujhe kaafi achchi lagi (When I first saw her, I was shooting at Filmistan studio and I noticed a little girl outside the makeup room, leaning on a wall. She was looking at me. I asked someone who she is, and they told me she’s Karisma Kapoor’s younger sister, Kareena. I thought she was very pretty. I think that’s when I developed a soft corner for her).”

“Feeling unsaif after seeing this,” one person wrote in response to the video on Twitter. “Choti WHAT?” another person commented. “Bhai bhai bhai bhai..” a third person commented.

Saif and Kareena have worked together on the films Tashan, Agent Vinod, Kurbaan and Omkara. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha, while Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.