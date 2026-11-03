‘She dug her nails into me’: Saif Ali Khan recalls first bike ride with Kareena Kapoor

The cast and crew of Haiwaan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 ahead of the film’s release on September 11. Recently, the makers of the show shared unseen footage from the episode.

In a video released by Sony TV, host Amitabh said that his computer gave some information about Haiwaan actor Saif Ali Khan’s bike rides with Kareena Kapoor. To which, Saif recalled, “Oh yes, during the initial days, Kareena and I weren’t talking much and were just polite co-stars. Then somebody told me, ‘Why don’t you ask her for a bike ride? She really enjoys motorcycles!’ Ladakh roads are very beautiful. So, I hired a bike, and I would put my headphones on, and arrive on the set for shoot. So, that person told me, ‘Why don’t you give her a bike ride?’ Then I asked Kareena, ‘Would you like to go on a bike ride?’ She said, ‘Yes, I would love to. I love bikes.’ I took her on a little ride, and every 2 seconds…”