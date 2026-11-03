‘She dug her nails into me’: Saif Ali Khan recalls first bike ride with Kareena Kapoor

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The cast and crew of Haiwaan appeared on Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 ahead of the film’s release on September 11. Recently, the makers of the show shared unseen footage from the episode.
In a video released by Sony TV, host Amitabh said that his computer gave some information about Haiwaan actor Saif Ali Khan’s bike rides with Kareena Kapoor. To which, Saif recalled, “Oh yes, during the initial days, Kareena and I weren’t talking much and were just polite co-stars. Then somebody told me, ‘Why don’t you ask her for a bike ride? She really enjoys motorcycles!’ Ladakh roads are very beautiful. So, I hired a bike, and I would put my headphones on, and arrive on the set for shoot. So, that person told me, ‘Why don’t you give her a bike ride?’ Then I asked Kareena, ‘Would you like to go on a bike ride?’ She said, ‘Yes, I would love to. I love bikes.’ I took her on a little ride, and every 2 seconds…”
Mid-conversation, he turned towards his Haiwaan co-star Akshay Kumar, and said, “You must have experienced this, perhaps.” And continued, “Every 2 seconds, she dug her nails into me and said, ‘Stop, stop, stop, stop.’ I was like, ‘But…’ So, I was driving again, and she said, ‘Stop, not so fast, not so fast.’ Afterwards, she said, ‘No, I hate bike rides.’ So I said, ‘Then why are we on this bike?’ Then I thought, ‘Aah! Maybe, there is something else to it.’ So, I think, we liked each other but she did not like the bike.”
Watch Saif Ali Khan’s video here:
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This revelation on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati, left everyone laughing, including Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.
Also Read: How Jaya Bachchan dealt with Amitabh Bachchan’s financial woes: ‘Never let us feel it’
During the same episode, Saif Ali Khan also won a 2 years of Gowardhan ghee subscription, and his excitement knew no bounds. His reaction to the free ghee subscription became a pop culture moment.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur (9) and Jehangir (5).