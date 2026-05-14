‘All the best to me’: Saif Ali Khan reacts to his viral Kartavya poster-blessing moment

There is a certain effortlessness to Saif Ali Khan that the internet has quietly been obsessing over for years. Netizens, especially younger fans, have long crowned him GenZ coded: unbothered, self-aware, refreshingly unserious about the idea of being a star. And last week, he gave them yet another reason to love him.

At the trailer launch of Kartavya on May 7, the actor unintentionally created one of the internet’s favourite viral moments of the week. As he arrived at the event, Saif was seen doing a little dance while making his way into the venue, he then seemingly “took blessings” from his own poster. The internet instantly linked the hilarious act to wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic “Main Apni Favourite Hoon” energy, sparking meme-fests online.

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Saif Ali Khan on viral ‘blessing’ moment

Now, the actor has finally addressed the viral moment in a Netflix video. Explaining what actually happened, Saif said, “See, the thing is, you walk on, there’s this huge poster of Kartavya and this cop, who, you can see that I’m saying all the best to the movie, all the best to me playing that. The film, in many ways, what he’s fighting for is his home and his family. When I read the script, I mean, he’s got many amazing qualities and he’s probably far more amazing than I am.”

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Saif Ali Khan’s ‘no purpose’ in life comment

But the Kartavya poster incident is not the only thing doing the rounds. A candid remark Saif made about the purpose of life has also gone viral, further cementing his reputation as the most GenZ coded Bollywood star of his generation.

Speaking to IANS, Saif had said, “I’ve never figured out what is the purpose. I didn’t even know if there is a purpose. It never bothered me that there isn’t a purpose. I’m quite enjoying it the way it is. Sorry, it’s like a bit shallow. What is the purpose of my life? To entertain. I don’t know what it is. It’s the kind of, as the Americans say in those bubblegum movies, to have a good time all the time.”

Netizens react

The quote quickly resonated with fans online, with many appreciating the actor’s candidness and carefree attitude.

One user wrote, “He is so unserious and I love itttt , why would he tell you guys what is his purpose??? He is being sarcastic and you just don’t get it”

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Another commented, “At least he is honest not trying to impress anyone with his answer” One fan summed it up by writing, “Guitar Khelo, WOW bolo, Saif raho 🤘”

Another social media user posted, “Saif is hilarious.” “I could listen to him all day ! Such a vibe. 🙌,” read another comment.

Saif Ali Khan praised Kartavya producer Shah Rukh Khan

In Kartavya, Saif plays a cop navigating the uncomfortable spaces between conscience, duty and personal cost.

At the trailer launch, Saif heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan, whose Red Chillies Entertainment produced the film.

“Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it.”

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About Kartavya

In an earlier statement about his character, Saif had said: “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost.”

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, Kartavya explores themes of conscience, justice and consequence against a tense investigative backdrop. The film features an ensemble cast including Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra, Saurabh Dwivedi and Manish Chaudhari, and is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.