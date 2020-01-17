Saif Ali Khan reacts to trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal: I kind of like the trailer of my film more

Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan on Friday launched the trailer of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. It is the second film in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. The first installment (also titled Love Aaj Kal), which released in 2009, starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

We at indianexpress.com interacted with Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai today. The actor was promoting his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman which releases on January 31.

During our interview, we asked Saif if he liked the trailer of his daughter Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The actor remarked that he liked the trailer of Love Aaj Kal (2009) featuring him and Deepika Padukone more.

Wishing luck to the film’s team and Sara, Saif Ali Khan said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter.”

Reacting to the trailer, Saif said, “I kind of like my film’s (Love Aaj Kal with Deepika Padukone in 2009) trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

