Saif Ali Khan denies firing building security guard after paparazzi intrusion, says lines were crossed: ‘Everyone needs to be in limits’

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently made headlines for snapping at the paparazzi, after they followed him and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan into their building premises. Saif and Kareena, who were returning from a birthday bash, were greeted by the paparazzi outside their building. When they followed the couple to the compound, Saif snapped at them and said, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom main aa jaiye (Do one thing, come inside our bedroom).”

After the incident, the video went viral and there were reports that Saif was planning to take legal action against the paparazzi and had fired the security guard. However, Saif has dismissed all the reports in a press statement.

Saif stated that he will not fire the building security guard and will not sue the paparazzi, but he is furious about the entire situation. The actor said that the photographers’ behaviour was ‘wrong’, and added, “The fact is that they did barge inside private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it’s their right to do that, and this is wrong behavior and everyone needs to be in limits.”

He added, “We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it’s utterly ridiculous.”

Saif also mentioned how his children, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, are constantly photographed by the paparazzi. “All this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. and that’s all we are saying,” Saif said.

His comments come mere days after Alia Bhatt called out a publication for photographing her inside her own living room, from a building across the street. Several Bollywood personalities spoke up in her support after the incident.

indianexpress.com spoke to some paparazzi about the incident. Varinder Chawla, a second generation Bollywood photographer said, “When we hire our photographers, we inform them that we should never breach anyone’s privacy to take pictures. Even then, there have been infractions. There was an incident when one of our photographers clicked a picture of one actor swimming in a pool in Bandra. At that time, I had scolded my team and ensured that it isn’t repeated. No one has the right to click anyone, actors or civilians, without their consent.”

Previously, Saif has spoken about having come to an agreement with the paparazzi, which required them to not intrude on his property and not bother his neighbours.