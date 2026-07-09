Saif Ali Khan admits problems with Kartavya ending: ‘Villain should have faced consequences’

Saif Ali Khan might not be the most reliable actor at the box office, but he is known to be a strong performer who often makes a film-watching experience worthwhile. However, his recent streaming films, Kartavya and Jewel Thief, have divided the audience as the films themselves did not live up to expectations. In a recent interview, Saif opened up about how he was disappointed with films like Kartavya and Devara, revealing that both films could have benefited from creative decisions that ultimately never materialised.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor said, “I think I am lucky to have done films like Omkara and Kartavya. At least you get cast in some of these projects because people think there’s perhaps more to you.”

He continued, “I think I need to attract more of those kinds of films, and I want to push myself further at this stage of my career. When I look back, at the last couple of years, you realise that you survive as an actor. Somebody pays you, and that’s great. I did Devara. I thought it would take two months because the role and the pitch sounded exciting, but it ended up taking much longer. Suddenly, you’ve spent almost a year on one film. Yes, you got paid, and maybe it covered one child’s education or took care of other responsibilities, but where is the film that makes it all worthwhile? Every film should count. I keep asking myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I am at a stage where I want every next film to matter.”

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‘Discussed Kartavya ending change’

Speaking specifically about Kartavya, Saif said, “Kartavya is fortunate that Red Chillies gave it to Netflix because it was actually completed three years ago. Had it released when it was made, it would have felt much fresher. We had also discussed changes to the ending. I remember writing about it because we all felt the villain should have faced consequences and been arrested. If we had pushed a little harder, it might have happened. But for some reason, these things happen and we let it go.”

Saif expressed his regret at the film and shared, “Looking back, everyone saw it, yet nobody insisted that this change was necessary. Almost all the feedback I received from friends and well-wishers was that they liked the film, but they felt the villain should have been brought to justice. Maybe that’s was Pulkit’s point. It is more realistic. ”

Saurabh Dwivedi played the film’s primary antagonist. However, the story concluded with Saif Ali Khan’s character killing his own father for murdering his other son and daughter-in-law. The main antagonist was not brought to justice at the end of the film.