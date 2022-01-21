Saif Ali Khan poses with sons Ibrahim and Taimur. Time travel courtesy Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan

It seems to be a family day for the Pataudis on Friday. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a click of husband Saif Ali Khan with elder son Taimur Ali Khan. In the caption, she wrote, “Twinning twinning” as the father-son duo is wearing matching bandanas in the click.

Kareena‘s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also posted an adorable throwback picture on Instagram of her brother Saif with his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, who’s currently assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Saba wrote in the caption, “Father Son…. Some bonds last forever. Masha’Allah.” She also tagged herself as the photographer. Saba time and again gives us a sneak peek into the personal life of her family, apart from posting several throwback photos.

Saif’s younger sister Soha Ali Khan had recently told indianexpress.com, what it was like working with mother Sharmila Tagore. Calling the experience “terrifying”, she said, “I have worked with my mother in a film called Life Goes On, which was terrifying. To do one advertisement with her, I feel very scared. Her standards are very high. Everything from costumes to design to matching shoes, she does it all in two weeks in advance. And when it comes to me, my clothes inevitably have some dal stain or something and I am least bothered.”

Recalling the advice she received from Tagore during Rang De Basanti, Soha added, “I had asked her how would she attempt the character I played. And she said, ‘You have to listen to only one person – the director, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. You must follow his lead.’ That is also useful because if you keep taking several inputs, you can get confused.”