Saif Ali Khan was rejected for Parineeta by Vidhu Vinod Chopra: ‘You haven’t faced pain’

Saif Ali Khan, for a large part of his career, was known as the ‘metro-sexual’ hero who often played romantic roles set in urban areas. Of course, he broke the clutter with films like Omkara, but regardless, a lot of filmmakers were wary of casting him in certain kinds of roles, and one such film was Parineeta. In a recent interview, Saif shared that producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra was not very keen in casting him in Parineeta as he believed that he did not have “that pain” that was required to play that role.

In a chat with SHOWSHA, Saif described Vinod as an “amazingly encouraging” person and said, “He was making Parineeta and he said that he wanted to cast somebody else. He gave me a story about how that person’s (the other actor that he wanted to cast) career hadn’t worked out the way he wanted it to so he has pain and you don’t have that pain. So he thought he was better.”