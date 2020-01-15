Saif Ali Khan: Alaya has Shah Rukh Khan’s energy

Saif Ali Khan with his Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Alaya F during a promotional event. (Photo: APH Images) Saif Ali Khan with his Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Alaya F during a promotional event. (Photo: APH Images)

After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan is set to star in Jawaani Jaaneman. Billed as a quirky family drama, the Nitin Kakkar directorial will also mark the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F.

On Tuesday, at the “Gallan Kardi” song launch, Khan interacted with the media and spoke about his experience working in the film. Sharing that he has been wanting to do age appropriate roles, the Dil Chahta Hai actor said, “ Producer Jay Shewakramani had shared this idea with me a couple of years back. Recently, when I was thinking about my career, I felt I wanted to do an age-appropriate role, may be play a father but it had to be something interesting. That’s when I connected with Jay again on this film.”

Khan added, “I had met Nitin Kakkar for another film which did not work out but I’d really enjoyed talking to him. And when Jay told me he has got Nitin on-board, I was really excited. Nitin really added a lot more value to the script and somehow made it really commercial and entertaining. It was a very enjoyable experience.”

View this post on Instagram Today was absolute madness! So grateful💙 #JawaaniJaaneman #GallanKardi A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on Jan 14, 2020 at 6:38am PST

Lauding his young co-star Alaya, Saif Ali Khan further said, “What made it easier and most special was this brilliant girl. I think it has to do something with the new generation. They come so prepared, compared to what we were when we started. I really felt that she was like the best I have ever worked with. I have worked with Shah Rukh Khan, and it was amazing. And Alaya had the same energy. We have done really long scenes at one go and she had no problems. It was incredible.”

Excited about receiving compliments from Saif, Alaya F shared, “I am just very flattered at the moment. I am quite emotional and it means a lot coming from him. Honestly, I could give my best only because I was surrounded by people who are the best. They enabled me to do better. Every day on the set was so fun. When I came back from shoot, I felt so rewarded. I am grateful I got to work with these talented people.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a man-child (Saif Ali Khan), who suddenly discovers that he has a daughter (Alaya F) from his former lover (Tabu). The film will hit theatres on January 31.

