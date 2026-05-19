Saif Ali Khan on why he shut down his successful production banner: ‘It’s a massive pain’

Saif Ali Khan turned producer with his banner, Illuminati Films, in 2009 with Imtiaz Ali’s hit romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal. He followed it up with Sriram Raghavan’s spy thriller Agent Vinod, Homi Adajania’s rom-com Cocktail in 2012, and Raj and DK’s 2013 zombie comedy Go Goa Gone and 2014 rom-com Happy Ending. But soon after, he wrapped up his production house and co-produced only one film — Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman (2020) with Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Saif on why he left producing

“I think it can be an extremely thankless job,” Saif tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview. “But it’s very creative. I like the idea of having an idea and discussing some creatives like the sound and look of things. I did enjoy producing, but it can also be a massive pain,” he adds. He also attributes the good run of Illuminati Films to his distribution partner, Eros International, and his producing partner, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.