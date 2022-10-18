scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Saif Ali Khan on secret to successful marriage with Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’ve made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious’

As they complete 10 years of married life, Saif Ali Khan has said that he feels lucky and blessed to be married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali KhanKareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on October 16. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents to two boys, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Saif opened up about his bond with Kareena in a new interview. The Vikram Vedha actor called his wife an “incredible woman” and said that since he is not on social media, Kareena often jokes that he should be online to just see what “what others say about her.”

Saif shared that he appreciates how Kareena takes the right emotional decisions. Citing an example, Saif told The Times Of India, “The way she balances out her life and priorities. And she is such a good friends with her friends. I’ve seen her caring so much about how an evening should be planned with her friends. She is correct in her behaviour.”

Also read |Kareena Kapoor says it’s Saif Ali Khan’s turn to take care of Taimur as she heads off for work: ‘One parent is always there’

Saif also shared that he feels that he and Kareena are “lucky to have grown together.” He said, “She has taught me a lot about time management and organizing family holidays; when to go to our ancestral town Pataudi, when to go to London, when to just stay home and make pizzas… It’s been a great ten years and I feel very lucky and blessed.

Saif said that the secret formula to a successful marriage is having a “great deal of space to do our own things,” and that they “give a lot of weightage to our individual interests.” He admitted that it is tricky to “balance between being together and giving each other the space” because of their packed work schedules, but they both, “give equal importance to doing films and making pizzas at home.”

As much as fans love Saif and Kareena, they also seem quite interested in the lives of Taimur and Jeh. However, Saif said, “Privacy does become a concern at times,” and that’s why they “travel far and wide to create some private space for the family.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

Kareena had recently taken to Instagram, where she shared a couple of pictures of herself with Saif, and wrote, “Me and you ❤️ you and me ❤️ to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man ❤️❤️.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:32:22 am
Next Story

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav says ‘Maarne ka mood hi nahi ho raha yaar’, gets out next ball against Australia

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement