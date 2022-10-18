Saif Ali Khan on secret to successful marriage with Kareena Kapoor: ‘I’ve made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious’

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and are proud parents to two boys, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

As they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, Saif opened up about his bond with Kareena in a new interview. The Vikram Vedha actor called his wife an “incredible woman” and said that since he is not on social media, Kareena often jokes that he should be online to just see what “what others say about her.”

Saif shared that he appreciates how Kareena takes the right emotional decisions. Citing an example, Saif told The Times Of India, “The way she balances out her life and priorities. And she is such a good friends with her friends. I’ve seen her caring so much about how an evening should be planned with her friends. She is correct in her behaviour.”

Saif also shared that he feels that he and Kareena are “lucky to have grown together.” He said, “She has taught me a lot about time management and organizing family holidays; when to go to our ancestral town Pataudi, when to go to London, when to just stay home and make pizzas… It’s been a great ten years and I feel very lucky and blessed.

Saif said that the secret formula to a successful marriage is having a “great deal of space to do our own things,” and that they “give a lot of weightage to our individual interests.” He admitted that it is tricky to “balance between being together and giving each other the space” because of their packed work schedules, but they both, “give equal importance to doing films and making pizzas at home.”

As much as fans love Saif and Kareena, they also seem quite interested in the lives of Taimur and Jeh. However, Saif said, “Privacy does become a concern at times,” and that’s why they “travel far and wide to create some private space for the family.”

Kareena had recently taken to Instagram, where she shared a couple of pictures of herself with Saif, and wrote, “Me and you ❤️ you and me ❤️ to eternity we go… Happy 10 Handsome Man ❤️❤️.”