Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur’s reaction to his conman role in Bunty Aur Babli 2: ‘Do you kill people in this movie?’

Saif Ali Khan plays a con artist in Bunty Aur Babli 2, replacing Abhishek Bachchan as the original Bunty. The film, which brings back Rani Mukerji and introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh to the franchise, is a sequel to 2005’s Bunty Aur Babli.

Saif opened up about his son Taimur’s reaction to the film. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Saif said that Taimur, despite being a little kid, understands the roles he plays. Saif said that Taimur knows the difference between heroes and villains.

“I’m not just a villain or hero, so he says, ‘Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?’ So, I’m like, ‘Well, this is a cute role, he’s a good guy and doesn’t kill anyone; he’s a bit of a con’,” said Saif.

Taimur then asked what a ‘con’ is. “So, he’s constantly hearing something or the other from what I’m doing. I think he has understood it’s all a drama,” Saif continued.

Saif had recently spoken about taking over Abhishek’s role in the film and how that came about. In an interview with News18, he said producer Aditya Chopra called to tell him that they are not able to take the story forward with the original cast. He then offered Saif the role of Rakesh Trivedi.

“And I said yes because he is producing the movie and he knew what he wanted to do with the franchise and once they knew that they weren’t going one way, they took the other route. So it happens, and I have a very pragmatic approach towards it,” said Saif.