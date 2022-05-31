Saif Ali Khan on staying relevant after 30 years in Bollywood: ‘I have my mum Sharmila Tagore’s young genes…’

Saif Ali Khan is close to completing three decades in the Hindi film industry. But one can bet he continues to remain among the most relevant actors even to this day. He’s done things his way, picked projects and characters that were not part of the league, and made a filmography which many reckon today. He says, “Just to do it, rather than think it.”

Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut in 1993 with Parampara. He went on to play second leads in Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Dil Chahta Hai and more. He turned the main antagonist in Omkara and Ek Hasina Thi, owned up the screens in Hum Tum and Kal Ho Naa Ho, Parineeta, Salaam Namaste and Race.

From a double role in Love Aaj Kal to a zombie hunter in Go Goa Gone, Saif has been at the forefront of experimenting with his work. And then, he also took the digital route with Sacred Games at a time when OTT was just about making inroads in India.

Looking back, Saif Ali Khan told Hindustan Times, “I treat what I do with a lot of excitement and newness. I’m excited to be in the job and I love doing it. And I’m more excited about tomorrow than ever! I think that helps. Somewhere, you have got to be excited about what you’re doing.”

The actor says he’s managed to stay relevant majorly because of his approach, which he tags as “contemporary”. He said in the interview, “I’m not particularly hung up on the past or rigid about the way I think and feel about many things.”

Saif Ali Khan has projects like the remake of Vikram Vedha and Adipurush in his kitty. While his screen presence only gets better with every role he takes up, he jokes about reverse ageing, as pointed out by many fans.

“I have my mum’s (Sharmila Tagore) young genes so it’s a cross between that and a healthy outlook on life. It starts with the thinking and then you are lucky that people treat you as relevant,” he said.